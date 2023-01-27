ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clean Eatz, a “healthy café” is coming to Altoona. The facility will offer meal prep, Clean Eatz plans to open its doors in mid to late March 2023 at174 Falcon Lane.

Owner Leigh Barrows got the idea to open a Clean Eatz Café after retiring from her job as a State Police Trooper in 2021. “My daughter was a body builder, and we would always prep her meals,” says Barrows who spoke about the importance of healthy eating when you’re trying to build muscle and lose weight. As an active person herself, Leigh knew that the area needed some more options when it came to quick, easy meals that were healthy and didn’t force to you go through the drive-thru.

The Clean Eatz Café franchise is more popular in the south, but is slowly spreading its footprints to other parts of the country. Their goal is to create healthy, affordable meals, with no subscription or commitment.

Customers are asked to place their order between Tuesday and Sunday. When they sign up for the weekly email, they’ll have access to the latest menu, to know what to decide on from there. Meals can be picked up the same days Sunday through Tuesday. Meals can also be kept in the freezer for up to six months.

Price Points for Clean Eatz

21+ Meals $6.52/Meal 15-20 Meals $7.00/Meal 10-14 Meals $7.30/Meal Up to 9 Meals $8.20/Meal Breakdown of price per meals

All meals are freshly prepared each week and included portion-sized meals with doctor-recommended balance of protein, carbs and healthy fats.

Clean Eatz offers a variety of options including single servings as well as sizes to feed the family.

Learn more about getting delicious, healthy food prepared for you each week by clicking here.