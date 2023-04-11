EVERETT, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Alana Foor and Joseph Capricci co-owners of the Black Valley Provender in Everett, Bedford County about their upcoming Coffee & the Arts event happening Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Local artist Brian Ford shows off some of his beautiful art as well. He will be showcasing his art along with other artists this weekend.

The Black Valley Provender is a farm-to-table cafe with local retail and meat shares. It’s an independent coffee house with a conglomeration of Alana and Joe’s favorite things.

Come out to the Black Valley Provender on April 15th from 2-4PM:

“A combination event of signature coffee, local artists, and music by Charlie McClanahan. Honoring 10 East Main Street’s art history, the story behind our brews, and the release of our limited edition Spring blend. Celebrating the talents of the farmers, artists, and musicians that make our space uniquely creative!”

