BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford county native, Coltt Winter Lepley hits the 814 Soundstage to perform a series of original songs. Coltt is a folk musician that plays in local venues and out of the area at breweries and distilleries across the country.

Coltt is a writer at heart. He’s also a poet and a storyteller which helps him craft many of his lyrics and songs.

Coltt pulls a lot of inspiration for some of his songs from some of his favorite music idols Hank Williams Sr., Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, Bob Dylan, John Prine, Jean Ritchie, Elizabeth Cotton, Son House, Leadbelly, Woody Guthrie, Dr. Hook.

