ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Concordia Society was established in 1870 in Blair County. It’s a social club in Central PA that not only has food, games, and more — but also gives back to the community through various events. This year, the Concordia Society is hosting a Fall Vendor and Food Truck Event on Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 12 PM to 4 PM.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Angie Keown, VP of the Concordia Society Auxiliary in Altoona, and Jen Clapper, owner of Jen’s Sweets and Treats about the upcoming day of fun!

Jen’s Sweets and Treats makes classic pastries along with Keto, Allergy-Free, and even Sugar-Free options.



Clapper shares an assortment of cakes from gluten-free and or vegan pumpkin rolls, banana rolls, and cakes. She wants to make sure everyone can enjoy a special treat on their birthday or special occasion! Jen’s Sweets and Treats will be at the Concordia Society on September 24, 2023, for the Fall Vendor and Food Truck Event. Head out to 820 2nd Avenue in Altoona for a day of fun!