ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Concordia Society was established in 1870 in Blair County. It’s a social club in Central Pa that not only has food, games, and more — but also gives back to the community through various events. This year, the Concordia Society celebrates its 153rd anniversary.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Angie Keown, Board Trustee for the Concordia Society, and Shannon Pugh, owner of The Juice Shack. Follow The Juice Shack on Facebook! Scroll down to see Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar chat with the owner of Olive The Little Things, Josh Garber.

Pugh shares her Yinz Bowls and Dragon Fruit Bowl on the show! The Concordia Society’s Spring Vendor event is Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 12 PM to 5 PM. There will be over 30 vendors, food trucks, 50/50 chances, and more!

Keown also shows off some of her products from Please Mommie Graphic and Design. They specialize in all types of apparel, stainless steel tumblers, hats & other customized items. Click here to shop!

Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar enjoys some tasty treats from Olive The Little Things. Owner, Josh Garber, opens up a bottle of Garlic Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Caramelized Onion Dark Balsamic which is absolutely perfect for dipping! Follow Olive The Little Things on Facebook!

Josh Garber from Olive The Little Things and Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar smile for a picture