Philipsburg, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our friends over at Conklin’s Corner and Antique Gift Barn stopped by to share updates on some big news and tell us about their holiday decor and gift selection that they have in store. Owner Terri Conklin recently made the announcement that Conklin’s will be closing, and this will be their last Christmas as they have sold the building. The store is offering some pretty big in-store discounts through their liquidation sales as they are looking to sell all of their inventory.

Conklin’s has extended holiday hours. They’re open until 8pm seven days a week.

There are a handful of places in the area where visiting around the holidays is a MUST — Conklin’s Corner and Antique Gift Barn is one of those stops to add to the list.

The two-story barn is filled with gifts, décor, and more! Owner Terri Conklin and her team do a wonderful job of filling every nook and cranny in the store with amazing inventory. Around the holidays the store devotes the entire first second floor to Christmas. The store has every Christmas theme imaginable — trees, snowmen, Santa’s, Elf on a Shelf, ornaments, Buyers’ Choice, Jim Shore, The Grinch, Disney, you name it, they have it.

Conklin’s Corner is located at 670 Tyrone Pike in Philipsburg.