Coptoberfest is Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Johnstown, Cambria County. Mark Britton and Kevin "Dale" Pollino, co-chairs of "Operation Guardian for Distressed Officers and Cambria/Somerset Counties Camp Cadet programs" discuss this fun day-long event that raises funds for the men and women who help protect our communities every day.

In September 2015, a Distressed Officers Fund was established locally by the men and women of Law Enforcement to provide critical financial support directly to law enforcement officers and their families who suffer extraordinary tragedies in the line of duty and outside the line of duty. Since its formation, thousands of dollars have gone to assist officers and their families in their time of need. Assistance has ranged from Line of Duty Death to officers who have lost income due to other tragic incidents on the job. Unlike some charities, “The Distressed Officers Fund is specific and incurs no administrative expenses that eat into the contribution. Every penny goes to the purpose of the fund—helping police officers in need.”

When you head out to Coptoberfest 2022 you will be helping Operation Guardian for Distressed Officers and the Camp Cadet Program.

Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. It is held at various locations throughout the State and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. To date, there are 27 non-profit Camp Cadet Programs across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.