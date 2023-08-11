MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar sit down with Tim Guyer and Chastity Beers from Cove Cause for Cancer to hear all about their organization, and their upcoming Party in the Park on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 11 AM to 11:30 PM.

Their Annual Community Fundraising Event includes free concerts by Joanne Stiffler, The Sharp Tones, Route 869, Uptown Jazz, and The Pines. There will be a vendor fair, food trucks, a corn hole tournament, a nighttime pool party, bounce houses, Cove’s Got Talent, local mascot meet-&-greets, and more. Follow Cove Cause for Cancer on Facebook!

ABOUT COVE CAUSE FOR CANCER:

Cove Cause for Cancer (CCC) is the area’s first non-profit organization with the sole focus on raising funds to help support members of our local communities who are going through a cancer journey and in need of financial support. Our grassroots effort began in January 2018, when Karen Claire, Tim Guyer, and Travis Russell began discussing ideas, hopes, and possibilities with Juls Bratton, of Girls Night Out Altoona, Inc., for an organization that would focus its efforts predominately on raising funds to help cancer patients in need of financial assistance.