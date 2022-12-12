ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is a medical pregnancy center that helps those facing pregnancy decisions know and understand all their options. The organization has multiple locations in the Central PA area including Mount Union, Huntingdon, Lewistown, and (a new location) Altoona.

The facility offers options counseling, pregnancy and STD testing, ultrasounds, prenatal vitamins, and abortion recovery.

Crossroads Pregnancy Center is a faith based medical facility. The clinic helps people explore their options. Crossroads Pregnancy Center does not perform abortions.

Stephanie Dye, the Development Director of Crossroads stopped by the studio along with Cindy Mansberger, the Executive Director.

The Altoona Crossroads Pregnancy Center is located at 212 Frankstown Road. Call 814-201-2147 to learn more information or click here for more details.