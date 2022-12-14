BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Humane Society and Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Bedford have come together to create a meaningful night of entertainment, dinner, and dancing. Each dollar you invest in Crystal Soirée will directly benefit these two great organizations in the 814.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Christi Draves, Site Director of the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Bedford about this exciting event on January 28, 2023 at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spa.

Crystal Soirée is “the hallmark as one of the region’s most important charity events raising funds for two significant community organizations.” The theme is “Roaring 20’s,” and guests are encouraged to come dressed in 1920’s attire. Long gloves, flapper dresses, feathers, top hats, and more fun styles are all welcome to celebrate and raise funds for the Bedford County Humane Society and SAMA.

Draves says “formal wear is a must, but theme costume attire is optional”. Feel free to come dressed in your most glitzy and glimmering gowns or even a 3-piece jazz suit!

The event will kick off at 6:00 p.m. with cocktails, and you’re sure to have an entertaining night with musical stylings from Uptown Jazz and exclusive live and silent auctions. Invite your friends to join in the fun and receive special recognition for a single transaction for a full table of ten.

Reservations are required by Friday, January 13, 2023. Reserve your room today at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spa by calling 814-623-8100 and mention the Crystal Soirée to receive a special room rate.