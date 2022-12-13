81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central Pa.

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mending Hearts Animal Rescue is an all-volunteer, nonprofit located in Hollidaysburg, Blair County. It’s an animal rescue working to save the lives of dogs and cats in the 814.

Deb Lumadue from Mending Hearts introduces us to Jerri! She is a 5-year-old lap cat who loves to cuddle. She prefers to be the only cat in the house but could work with a cat that is more relaxed, just like her.

Jerri has some issues with her eyes but does not need any medications at this time. She is just seeking a fur-ever home to call her own.

In the spirit of giving, Mending Hearts Animal Rescue always welcomes monetary donations, laundry detergent, towels, and more.

Follow Mending Hearts Animal Rescue on their Facebook page or call Deb at 814-931-3221 if you’re interested in meeting Jerri or any of the other furry friends at the rescue.