ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ken Locher from Locher Candles LLC helped the ladies from Studio 814 celebrate two important milestones on September 30, 2022 — Rebecca’s 34th birthday and Studio 814’s 3-year-anniversary since its launch in 2019.

Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar spent the morning planning special decorations, purchasing a Dairy Queen ice cream cake, and even brought on Ken Locher to the show! He helped the two co-hosts make a custom candle for the big celebrations.

Locher can create pretty much any candle scent you dream of with his custom candles perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and more.

Locher also makes 2-gallon-sized candles! He says they take roughly two years to burn. As a lover of performing and entertainment, he also sings! Locher and Koziar serenade Rebecca Petner on her special day in the 814 Kitchen.

For details on Locher Candles LLC visit Ken’s website here or give him a call at 814-591-3497.