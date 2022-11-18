81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central PA

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shelby Burns from the Central PA Humane Society introduces us to Ace. Ace is a 3-year-old terrier mix who loves to “smile.” He also adores playing in the snow! He would be great for a family with dogs, cats, and children.

Don’t forget about Caturday Night Live! Would you like to enjoy some stand-up comedy and give back to a great cause? Caturday Night Live is Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 7 PM.

It’s official, the itty bitty kitty committee is going for round 2 of Caturday Night Live.

Things got a little wild last year and 2022 promises to be the purrrr-fect follow-up with epic comedic ‘paw’-formances, a whole lot of ‘kitten’ around, a huge basket raffle ᴛᴏ ᴋɴᴏᴄᴋ ᴏꜰꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ꜱɪᴅᴇꜱ ᴏꜰ ᴛᴀʙʟᴇꜱ, and enough catnip to let the fur fly again!

Beer will be included in the price of every ticket. There is also a cash bar. All proceeds benefit the furry friends at the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society.

Click here to get your tickets!

The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes to help them care for the thousands of animals that come into the shelter each year. One of the hardships a no-kill shelter like CPHS face is the lack of space to house animals. Spring and summer are particularly tough during ‘kitten season” when hundreds of unwanted kittens are being born.

Have you ever considered fostering a pet?

​CPHS also utilizes foster homes for stressed animals who are not handling the shelter environment well and are in need of time away from the shelter and in a home.

​If you can open your heart and your home to an animal in need then please complete and send in your foster application.

​To foster dogs send an application to: info@centralpahumane.org.

To foster cats send an application to: cattery@centralpahumane.org