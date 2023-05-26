STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Dairy Princess Bailey Little is back showing us another way to incorporate dairy into our day! She shares a recipe for ‘Chocolate Malt Milk Punch.’
Ingredients:
- 1 scoop chocolate ice cream
- 1 cup chocolate milk
- 1 Tbs malt powder
Directions:
- Add the scoop of ice cream to a large glass
- Then simply add the chocolate milk and malt powder, stir and enjoy
- For a larger batch use a half gallon of Chocolate ice cream, half gallon of chocolate milk, and 1/2 a cup of malt powder
Bailey also wants to remind you to look for plant code ’42’ next to the expiration date when you purchase your milk.