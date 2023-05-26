STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Dairy Princess Bailey Little is back showing us another way to incorporate dairy into our day! She shares a recipe for ‘Chocolate Malt Milk Punch.’

Ingredients:

1 scoop chocolate ice cream

1 cup chocolate milk

1 Tbs malt powder

Directions:

Add the scoop of ice cream to a large glass

Then simply add the chocolate milk and malt powder, stir and enjoy

For a larger batch use a half gallon of Chocolate ice cream, half gallon of chocolate milk, and 1/2 a cup of malt powder

Bailey also wants to remind you to look for plant code ’42’ next to the expiration date when you purchase your milk.