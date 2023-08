ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for some summer fun? Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Angie Keown to hear all about the Concordia Society in Altoona. They have a “Luck of the Draw” Dart Tournament coming up on August 19, 2023, and $12 back-to-school chicken dinners on August 20, 2023.

The Concordia Society is located at 820 2nd Avenue in Altoona, Blair County.