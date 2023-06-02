DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar join Matt Krueger from Sugar Run Brewing Company in the 814 Kitchen to see how he creates his delicious 60-second guacamole. This guac pairs perfectly with the Sugar Run Pale Ale.

Sugar Run Brewing Co. is located in Duncansville, Blair County. It’s an 80-seat Brewpub with an American-made 3.5-barrel brewery with 14 beers on tap.

Head out for an awesome night filled with great food and fun at Sugar Run! Join the crew “for some phenomenal food and even better beer!”

ABOUT SUGAR RUN BREWING CO.

Sugar Run Brewing Company was incorporated in January 2019, by Matt and Diane Krueger. Diane was born and raised in Hollidaysburg and Matt was raised just outside of Philadelphia, PA. They met at Temple University in 1994 and both graduated with degrees in marketing from the Fox School of Business. They were married in 1998.

Matt and Diane started Dee’s Texas Hot Dog in State College, PA in the summer of 2000 and sold the business shortly after their first son, Harrison, was born. Matt has worked in the hospitality space his entire career, including over two decades in craft beer. Diane has worked in outside sales for national companies during that same time. They enjoy seeking out craft breweries and decided to open their own in 2018.