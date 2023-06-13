ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heritage Pizza has a modern take on pizza. They look to create every one of their pizzas as a piece of art. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner joins Ayden Craine, owner of Heritage Pizza in Downtown Altoona in the 814 Kitchen to see how he makes his signature “New York style” pizza pie! Craine is a 20-year-old entrepreneur who just opened this pizza shop in January 2023. He is a graduate of Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School.

Follow Heritage Pizza on Facebook!

Call 814-895-3153 to order a pizza or stromboli!

ABOUT HERITAGE PIZZA:

We hand toss everyone of our pies on the spot to create the best possible taste in our dough. We use an authentic brick cheese to get the best New York flavor out of our pizza as possible. Sweet and crispy is our style with a side of class. Will you be ready for the new take on old style?