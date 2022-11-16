Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Allison Sayers, owner of re.invent.ed about their upcoming Toys for Tots Craft Sessions on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Re.invent.ed is a small, veteran-owned business that started in 2013. In the beginning, Allison custom painted furniture as a retailer for Annie Sloan Chalk Paint®️.

She also taught others to paint their own pieces. Craft classes were added after a few years and then when the Covid pandemic put a halt to many activities, re.invent.ed added DIY project kits and a subscription craft club as offerings from their shop.

In 2014, re.invent.ed hosted their first benefit for Toys for Tots. Co-owner of Re.invent.ed, and Allison’s husband, Greg Sayers is a retired Marine. It’s his charity of choice during the holiday season.

You can join Allison and Greg and over 100 other crafters on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the DuBois Country Club to create an adorable wooden gingerbread craft that you paint! It’s just $15 per person, and all the proceeds go to buying toys for Toys for Tots. If you would like to reserve your space for $15 and bring a toy, you are more than welcome!

This is re.invent.ed’s 9th year of Toys for Tots Craft Project and they are so excited to be painting with over 100 crafters this weekend.

You can follow re.invent.ed on Facebook and Instagram!