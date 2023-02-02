ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Everything Natural Under the Sun has been a staple for health and wellness in the 814 community for over 27 years. Owner, Brenda Montrella, and her knowledgeable staff “are eager to help you achieve your health goals by providing you critical information so you can make the best decision for your health.”

They want you to enjoy the taste of healthy food and feel the vitality, energy, and excitement of a healthy life. Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar joins Brenda Montrella and Darla Markham from Everything Natural Under The Sun and PurifyU to make some DIY Coconut Valentine Fat Bombs.

Montrella, a Doctor of Naturopathy, says coconut oil is so good for you. It is naturally high in medium-chain triglycerides and lauric acid.

Coconut oil can support:

•cardiovascular health

•immune health

•brain health

•skin health

•hair health

•weight

Everything Natural Under The Sun is a resource for information and products to achieve optimal health and wellness. They provide high-quality, organic whole food-based herbs, supplements, and organic and natural products to help you on your journey to better health.

Don’t forget to check out PurifyU inside of Everything Natural Under The Sun for unique non-invasive services combining “the latest technology with clinically studied health solutions to restore your health and well-being and replenish your energy.”

From red light therapy to a salt room, and a sauna — PurifyU and its staff is ready to help you detox and feel better.

