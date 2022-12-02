Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner joins Holly Doan, Manager of Wellbeing Activation for GIANT, in the 814 Kitchen to share some fun DIY food gift ideas! Maybe it’s a grilling box for Dad, a mason jar cookie mix for mom, or a homemade sugar scrub for Grandma — Holly shows us how simple and quick it is to create these festive gifts.

Date Night In: Create a wine + beer pairing experience for your favorite couple. Holly says you want to pair bold wines with bold, dark chocolate. You can even add some movie tickets to this basket!

Slime Time: Let the kids in your life have a little fun with all of the ingredients to make homemade slime. With just Elmer’s Glue, contact lens solution, and baking soda, you can make slime with the kiddos at home.

Quick Gifts in a Jar: Sweet + simple. These affordable and creative gifts will surely leave a smile on the face of your friends + co-workers.

Self-Care: We all could use a little self-care. Spoil a friend with all she needs to create a relaxing experience at home.

You can also sign up for free virtual classes! Have fun creating these personal gifts this holiday season!