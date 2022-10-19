It wouldn’t be the month of October if the ladies from Studio 814 didn’t hit the 814 Kitchen with Dr. Cocktail, aka Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits! These spooky Halloween cocktails are perfect for a party or a fun fall evening with guests. Try them below!

Blood Punch

Ingredients

1 750-mL bottle 19 Crimes The Punishment Pinot Noir

2 c Goslings Ginger Beer

2 c lemon-lime soda

1 c pomegranate juice

½ c fresh lime juice

Lychee eyeballs, for garnish*

Directions

Fill punch bowl halfway with ice. Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, in punch bowl; stir. Ladle into rocks glasses. Garnish with lychee eyeballs.

*Lychee Eyeballs: 1 20-oz can of lychee fruit (rinsed if in syrup and set aside to dry), ¼ cup fresh blueberries and ½ cup red preserves. Carefully add a small amount of red preserves to the hole in the lychee fruit, then insert a blueberry. Using a toothpick, dip it in the preserves to paint veins on the eyeball. Gently skewer.

Spellbound Smash

Ingredients

Directions

Muddle the first two ingredients in a shaker. Add the next five ingredients and fill with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with sage leaves and thyme sprig.

*Demerara Syrup: Simmer ½ cup water and ½ cup demerara sugar in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat, cool and refrigerate

in an airtight container.

The Boot

Ingredients

Directions

Combine all ingredients, except garnish, in a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with lime wedge.

Harvest Fruit Sangria (serves 8)

Ingredients

1 750-mL bottle Clover Hill Vineyards & Winery Pink Catawba

12 oz white grape juice

3 oz fresh lemon juice

3 oz pear juice

3 oz apple juice

12 oz sparkling water

1 c grapes, frozen

Directions

Combine first five ingredients in a large bowl. Chill for 2 hours. Add sparkling water and grapes. Ladle into wine glasses.

As always, please remember to drink responsibly.