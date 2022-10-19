It wouldn’t be the month of October if the ladies from Studio 814 didn’t hit the 814 Kitchen with Dr. Cocktail, aka Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits! These spooky Halloween cocktails are perfect for a party or a fun fall evening with guests. Try them below!
Blood Punch
Ingredients
- 1 750-mL bottle 19 Crimes The Punishment Pinot Noir
- 2 c Goslings Ginger Beer
- 2 c lemon-lime soda
- 1 c pomegranate juice
- ½ c fresh lime juice
- Lychee eyeballs, for garnish*
Directions
- Fill punch bowl halfway with ice.
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, in punch bowl; stir.
- Ladle into rocks glasses.
- Garnish with lychee eyeballs.
*Lychee Eyeballs: 1 20-oz can of lychee fruit (rinsed if in syrup and set aside to dry), ¼ cup fresh blueberries and ½ cup red preserves. Carefully add a small amount of red preserves to the hole in the lychee fruit, then insert a blueberry. Using a toothpick, dip it in the preserves to paint veins on the eyeball. Gently skewer.
Spellbound Smash
Ingredients
- 5 blackberries
- ½ oz of fresh lemon juice
- 2 oz Basil Hayden’s Straight Bourbon
- 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
- 2 dashes Wigle Pomander Orange Bitters
- ¾ oz demerara syrup*
- 3 sage leaves, plus 2 for garnish
- Thyme sprig, for garnish
Directions
- Muddle the first two ingredients in a shaker.
- Add the next five ingredients and fill with ice.
- Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Garnish with sage leaves and thyme sprig.
*Demerara Syrup: Simmer ½ cup water and ½ cup demerara sugar in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat, cool and refrigerate
in an airtight container.
The Boot
Ingredients
- 2 oz Dr. McGillicuddy’s Root Beer Liqueur
- 1 oz amaretto
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- Lime wedge, for garnish .
Directions
- Combine all ingredients, except garnish, in a rocks glass filled with ice.
- Garnish with lime wedge.
Harvest Fruit Sangria (serves 8)
Ingredients
- 1 750-mL bottle Clover Hill Vineyards & Winery Pink Catawba
- 12 oz white grape juice
- 3 oz fresh lemon juice
- 3 oz pear juice
- 3 oz apple juice
- 12 oz sparkling water
- 1 c grapes, frozen
Directions
- Combine first five ingredients in a large bowl.
- Chill for 2 hours.
- Add sparkling water and grapes.
- Ladle into wine glasses.
As always, please remember to drink responsibly.