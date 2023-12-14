ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Faith Baptist Church in Altoona will be hosting a drive-thru Nativity from 6-8pm on December 14th through the 16th. Pastor Tim Allen, and his wife and coordinator of the nativity stopped by the studio to chat about the inspiration behind the nativity and explain how it works. The Nativity is set up on display on Highland Park in Altoona. There will be live actors on display at each scene of the story. Those participating will start at the church located at 315 40th St where they will receive means to hear the story through CD, USB or QR Code. Once they have the audio set, they will get some snacks and be on their way to enjoy the Christmas story!