DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois woman has created a unique side hustle where she creates customized, and themed sleepover tent parties. It’s a unique business where Diedra Zediak comes to your location, sets everything up, and then comes back the next day to clean it all up. She created “The Sleepover Squad” last December after seeing some inspiration on Instagram. “There was a girl from Texas doing something similar, and I thought I could do the same thing here,” says Zediak.

You might think this is the perfect idea for little girls, and you wouldn’t be wrong! Diedra can create a party for any occasion, any age, and any body!

Diedra says if you can think of it, she can probably create it. Some of her most popular themes include glow parties, and Harry Potter. She also has some other fun themes, like camping, retro, and under the sea. “I try to think that no two parties are the same,” says Zediak.

To learn more about The Sleepover Squad, visit their Facebook Page or Instagram @thesleepoversquaddubois.