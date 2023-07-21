DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Head out to the Duncansville Community Days on Friday, July 21, 2023, and Saturday, July 22, 2023. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with organizer Ashlyn Dugan and Michelle Gonsman from the Duncansville Fire Department about this two-day event filled with fun!

July 21st Friday 5:00-10:00

Ford Stuckey car show 5:00-9:00 and Shallow 9 from 7:00-10:00

July 22nd Saturday BIG DAY

12:00-5:00 Duncansville Police Department Corn hole tournament $50 per team

12:00-6:00 entertainment on the Baseball stage

3:00-6:00 Zac Grace on the baseball stage side

6:00 Samantha Press opening for Sweet Desire

7:00-10:00 Sweet Desire

BINGO BOTH DAYS!!!

Duncansville FireCo will be making a delicious menu of food, including chicken dinners. There will be kids’ games, pony rides, a rock wall, bearded goats, live music, and more!

Follow the Duncansville Community Days on Facebook!