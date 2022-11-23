DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Duncansville Community Days Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for Tuesday November 29th from 6-8pm at the Hicks United Methodist Church in Duncansville. Santa will be there for photos as well as live reindeer, hot chocolate, coffee, and soup.

The event is hosted by the Duncansville Community Days, Hicks United Methodist Church as well as Boy Scout Troop 30 Pack 30.

Ashlyn Dugan is the president of the Duncansville Community Days. She’s also the proud owner of a new coffee shop in Duncansville called ‘Coffee on 3rd.’ The coffee shop will be providing free hot chocolate, hot coffee, and soup at the tree lighting event.