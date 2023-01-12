ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dunkin’ has unveiled its brand-new Dunkin’ Community Cruiser – a mobile coffee truck with state-of-the-art brewing capabilities that will deliver free

samples of delicious hot and iced coffee directly to local community events in the 814.



The Cruiser and its friendly Dunkin’ staff hit the road each day, serving up free coffee samples at local sporting events, charity walks, college campuses, parades, and other community events.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar check out some of the free samples, swag, and even dance with Iced Cuppy — one of Dunkin’s delicious mascots.

In addition to larger-scale community-wide events, the Cruiser provides coffee breaks to

teachers, hospital employees, and companies hosting employee appreciation days.

The Pennsylvania Dunkin’ Community Cruiser will bring the Dunkin’ beverage experience

directly into 29 counties surrounding Lancaster/Harrisburg/York, Johnstown-Altoona, and

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton so guests can get a taste of Dunkin’ products wherever they may be.

You can register for the Pennsylvania Dunkin’ Community Cruiser to come to your event, by clicking here.