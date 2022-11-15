ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thanksgiving is almost here, and there are some easy, and budget-friendly ways to elevate your tablescape. LaVonne Falbo of LaVintage Decor stopped by to give us some ideas on impressing your guests.

LaVonne recommends using things that you already have and repurposing them with simple things like paint, or items from the dollar or craft store. “You can get clear, glass plates from the Dollar Tree, and you can add some fun touches with paint or decoupadge,” says Falbo.

LaVintage Decor is located at 814 Green Ave in Altoona.