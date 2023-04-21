HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The YMCA is a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening the community by connecting all people. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Phyllis Baker, Community Engagement Director at the Blair Regional YMCA about their upcoming Healthy Kids Day! Healthy Kids Day is on April 29, 2023, from 9 AM to 1 PM. There will be tons of local vendors on site.

The Y offers programs for everyone! The Blair Regional YMCA features a well-equipped, state-of-the-art gymnasium and community center, as well as sports courts, exercise studios, aquatics facilities, and amenities.

The Blair Regional YMCA supports stronger communities by ensuring everyone has the opportunity to become healthier, more confident, connected, and secure.

The Y is “a place that empowers youth to reach their potential. Here, people of all ages are empowered to make connections become stronger, healthier, and part of something bigger than themselves.”

At every age and every level of activity, you’ll find people just like you looking to live a little bit healthier. Living healthy is about mind, body, and spirit at every age and stage.

𝓕𝓸𝓻 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓑𝓸𝓭𝔂: The YMCA creates a supportive environment for people of all ages to thrive. As you get older, you may find that you have a new set of fitness goals you want to achieve, such as improving your balance and flexibility. Staying physically and mentally healthy is our commitment to you.

𝓕𝓸𝓻 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓜𝓲𝓷𝓭: Seniors pursue interests, try new things, and LEARN how to live healthier. People from all backgrounds and walks of life come together, support one another, and keep their minds busy.

𝓕𝓸𝓻 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓢𝓹𝓲𝓻𝓲𝓽: Make new connections, have fun, and improve your health through programs that fit your lifestyle. Adults come together to have fun and spend quality time with each other while also working on creating healthy life habits.

Did you know that the BRY accepts Silver Sneakers, Prime, Silver & Fit, Active & Fit, Renew Active, and many more insurance plans? Call 814-695-4467 and see if a #BlairRegionalYMCA membership is right for you!

