ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona couple welcomed their third baby just minutes into the New Year at UPMC Altoona. Max Glasson and Erin Vigne were overjoyed to meet their baby girl Gracie. She joined the world, and 2023, at just over 6.7 pounds at 12:16 am on January 1, 2023.

Her siblings AJ and Laney were so excited to meet their new sister. These photos were shared to WTAJ and Studio 814 by their grandmother and owner of LaVintage Decor in Altoona, LaVonne Falbo. Congratulations to the whole family!