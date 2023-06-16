ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Summer is here and we’re firing up the grill to celebrate Dad and all the father figures in our lives. Shanna Shultz from The GIANT Company and Martin’s joins Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner in the 814 Kitchen to show some fun meal ideas for this holiday weekend.

Check out some of these simple meals that pack a punch to up your grilling game and impress this Father’s Day:

Grilled BBQ Shrimp & Peach Salad

o Shrimp + Peaches + Taste of Inspirations Boilermaker BBQ Sauce

o Paired with grilled corn on the cob

Grilled Greek Salmon

o Salmon + Taste of Inspirations Lemon Pepper Marinade + Grilled Lemons

o Paired with grilled romaine

Grilled Sausage Foil Packets

o Taste of Inspirations Sausage + Baby Potatoes + Green Beans + Taste of Inspirations Parmesan Herb Dipping Oil

Dessert

· Grilled Banana Splits

For more information, click here!