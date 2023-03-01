HOPEWELL, Pa — Final Touch Occasions is a business that was created by Trudy Eichelberger. Trudy has always had a passion for planning large events for family and friends, which encouraged her to create her own event planning business. Trudy offers tuxedo and suit rentals, sign and décor rentals, tablecloths and linens, pretty much any accessory that you would need for the big day, Trudy can help.

Final Touch Occasions is located at 524 Leighty Road in Hopewell (Bedford County). You can reach out to Trudy by calling 814-928-4288 or send an email at finaltouchoccasions@gmail.com.