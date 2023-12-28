STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The community of State College will ring in 2024 with the return of First Night downtown on December 31, 2023. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with First Night State College Executive Director, Pamela Snyder Etters, to hear about the festivities!

This is an annual community celebration aimed at replacing watching television and “alcohol-fueled New Year’s Eve revelry” with creative and healthy activities for residents and visitors.

First Night State College will start at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. The event is open to all ages and will be alcohol-free. For the indoor workshops and events, you will want to purchase a button for $10. Kids 12 and under, accompanied by a button-wearing adult are free. But there are plenty of activities and things to see and do, for free as well!

Returning this year will be the display of outdoor ice carvings, including large sculptures located in the 100 block of South Allen Street and the popular PNC Bank Ice Slide in Sidney Friedman Park. Over 85 smaller, one-block ice sculptures will be found in front of shops and businesses sponsoring the First Night, on the Mayor Welch Plaza on South Allen Street, and in Sidney Friedman Park. Those in attendance can watch the carvers transform over 30,000 pounds of ice into works of art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also returning this year will be the Resolution Run 5k presented by Mount Nittany Health. This year’s course will take runners and walkers onto the University Park campus, following the traditional route, with minor adjustments made at the finish line. Those participating and spectating are encouraged to add to the festivities by wearing costumes. Mount Nittany Health will also give the first 400 registrants free running swag as well as a 2024 First Night State College button. Registration is now open and is $25 for adults and $15 for participants age 18 and under.

Other activities will include carriage rides beginning at 6:30 p.m. in front of the State College Municipal Building, a Grand Procession of paper mache creatures through downtown also beginning at 6:30 p.m. and local trivia hosted by John Briggs and Karen Bettyleyon throughout the day.

First Night State College Executive Director, Pamela Snyder Etters, has added some new attractions this year, including a Kids Winter Craft Market.

“We are excited to announce a new addition to our summer festival of the arts. Every year, on the first night of the festival, we invite kids to participate in a big kids craft market as part of Kids Day. This year, instead of only offering crafts for the children to make, we have decided to also celebrate their creativity by providing them with an opportunity to sell their own creations,” Snyder Etters said.

From 2-5 p.m. in the Social Hall of State College Presbyterian Church, crafts and goods made by kids in the community will be available for purchase.

Throughout the day and well into the evening, there will be a full schedule of performances. Dextre Tripp and his rescued canine companions will perform circus stunts like juggling, ropewalking, and unicycling at the Circus Stella Show taking place at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. at the State Theatre. Peter Gross will perform his family-friendly comedy magic show featuring his hypnosis skills at 2:30, 7:00, and 9:00 p.m. at the State College Municipal Building. There will be live musical performances throughout the night in genres ranging from cabaret to jazz, including a singer/songwriter showcase at 4 p.m. on East Beaver Avenue, presented by 3 Dots Downtown.

A full lineup of events is available online. First Night will wrap up at 11 p.m. on Sunday.