HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The YMCA is a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening the community by connecting all people. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Laura Deely-Marshall from the Blair Regional YMCA‘s Marketing Department, Kim Meloy, a young mother with a family membership to the Y, and Theresa Frazier, a very active young Senior member who has been a member of the BRY (Blair Regional YMCA) for years.

The Y offers programs for everyone! The Blair Regional YMCA features a well-equipped, state-of-the-art gymnasium and community center, as well as sports courts, exercise studios, aquatics facilities, and amenities.

Check out their open house on February 15, 2023, from 9 AM – 11 AM for Seniors 62 years old and up, and February 16, 2023, from 5 PM – 7 PM for families and individuals.

Frazier says she loves playing pickleball, taking fitness classes, and swimming. The BRY’s pool is heated at around 88 degrees. The facility in Hollidaysburg, Blair County has two indoor swimming pools — a lap pool and a warm water pool.

They also offer beginner swimming classes for kids which are a great introduction to the water.

The Blair Regional YMCA supports stronger communities by ensuring everyone has the opportunity to become healthier, more confident, connected, and secure.

The Y is “a place that empowers youth to reach their potential. Here, people of all ages are empowered to make connections, become stronger, healthier, and part of something bigger than themselves.”

At every age and every level of activity, you’ll find people just like you looking to live a little bit healthier. Living healthy is about mind, body, and spirit at every age and stage.

𝓕𝓸𝓻 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓑𝓸𝓭𝔂: The YMCA creates a supportive environment for people of all ages to thrive. As you get older, you may find that you have a new set of fitness goals you want to achieve, such as improving your balance and flexibility. Staying physically and mentally healthy is our commitment to you.

𝓕𝓸𝓻 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓜𝓲𝓷𝓭: Seniors pursue interests, try new things, and LEARN how to live healthier. People from all backgrounds and walks of life come together, support one another, and keep their minds busy.

𝓕𝓸𝓻 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓢𝓹𝓲𝓻𝓲𝓽: Make new connections, have fun, and improve your health through programs that fit your lifestyle. Adults come together to have fun and spend quality time with each other while also working on creating healthy life habits.

Did you know that the BRY accepts Silver Sneakers, Prime, Silver & Fit, Active & Fit, Renew Active, and many more insurance plans? Call 814-695-4467 and see if a #BlairRegionalYMCA membership is right for you!

