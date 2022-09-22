DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you a seafood lover? There’s now a new option in town to grab your seafood favorites. Western Edge Seafood Outlet is located is new to the Duncansville area. The outlet serves a variety of products from over 50 species of fish. They even have some of the more rare kinds of fish like, salmon, cod, haddock crab and lobster, and we also have harder to find species such as barramundi, branzino, Chilean sea bass, cobia, langostinos and all natural sea scallops. They also have exclusives like crab dip, lobster mac n’ cheese, and dips. If you’re looking for crab legs, or a great side, they have frozen hush puppies and French fries.

Shannon and Kyle Yarnish are the owners of the outlet. If you need any tips or advice on how to cook seafood, customers are always welcome to ask the staff questions. The outlet also has recipe cards for some inspiration and instruction on how to cook certain dishes.

Western Edge Seafood Outlet’s parent company, started out by servicing national restaurant groups. The outlet concept came to life during the pandemic, where the outlet gave away over 6,000 lbs of fish to the public. Many people loved the product and started to call corporate to see if they could buy the product. At that point they realized why not sell directly to the public? The concept has grown and there are now 4 outlet stores.

Western Edge Seafood Outlet is located at 114 Hollidaysburg Plaza, Duncansville (Beside Ollie’s/Behind Wendy’s). Call them at 814-317-5302 or visit their website by clicking here.