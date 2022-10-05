CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Travel and food blogger, vlogger, and writer Raymond Cua, also known as the “Travelling Foodie” on social media platforms visited Central Pennsylvania in August 2022. He chats with Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner about some of the highlights of his trip. From the food, drinks, and the Centre County Grange Fair, Cua says he felt “at home” while visiting the “814” area code.

Cua is a full-time food & travel writer, blogger/influencer, photographer, content creator, and the founder & publisher of Travelling Foodie and Journey Traveler with experience travelling in over 25+ countries and more than half of the United States and Canadian provinces.

He visited Happy Valley for a full four days, exploring and eating his way through some of the best restaurants to eat and drink in the area. Cua says “Suffice it to say, I had a happy belly in Happy Valley!”

“I was very impressed actually. I loved the fact that everything was very farm to table and very hyper-local,” said Cua.

As the “Travelling Foodie” Cua gives his review of the 9 of the best restaurants in State College and Happy Valley, in alphabetical order: Allen Street Grill, Creekside at the Gamble Mill, Gigi’s Southern Table, Grace Restaurant at Carnegie House, Pine Grove Hall, RE Farm Cafe, Sowers Harvest Cafe, The Field Burger & Tap, and The Original Waffle Shop.

He also stopped by Big Spring Spirits in Bellefonte for cocktails, Goot Essa for cheese lovers, and more great spots right across Central Pennsylvania.

To view Cua’s entire experience and food reviews across Central Pa., click here.

You can also follow the Travelling Foodie on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok!