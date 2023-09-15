GRAMPIAN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Katrina Seaburn graduated from Curwensville Area High School in 2013 and went to Clarion University to study accounting. On March 1, 2017, just weeks before college graduation, she was killed by a man she had dated, Damien Ditz. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar sit down with Katrina’s mom, Tammy Seaburn, to hear more about her daughter.

The Curwensville mother is speaking out about how domestic violence impacted her life, and how the loss of her daughter inspired her to be a voice for other victims. It does not have to be just physical abuse, she says, but it can be financial and mental as well.

In Katrina’s honor, there is now a Katrina Seaburn Memorial Scholarship Fund. On Saturday, September 16, 2023, starting at noon, 9 bands will play in Grampian Park. All proceeds will go to the fund and never forgetting Katrina who was taken too soon. Since Katrina passed away at just 22 years old, the musical festival is called “Forever 22 Music Showcase.” Davey Blowers from the band Less Than Zero is the organizer of the event.

Hardtack takes the stage at noon! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar chat with band members Eli Clark, Ethan Clark, and Jake Stiles to hear about their music inspirations and more. Take a listen to Hardtack playing their original song “Alone Feels Good.”

Hardtack plays “Lump.” A cover by The Presidents Of The United States Of America

Hardtack plays their original song “Nowhere.”

Follow Hardtack on Facebook!