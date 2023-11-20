ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Center City Church in Altoona is hosting a free community Thanksgiving dinner to help spread the spirit of gratitude and togetherness in the 814.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Mark Mielnik Jr, the Executive Pastor of Center City Church, and Wendy Wiles, Event Coordinator, to hear all about the dinner happening on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 4 to 6 pm.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather at the Heritage Discovery Center located at 1421 12th Ave. in Altoona, Blair County. The Center City Church, along with partners and volunteers, will share a Thanksgiving feast and fellowship with members of the community who are in need of either a warm meal or a sense of community.

Food for these events was given by multiple donors, including the Blair County Food Drive. Those looking to support events such as these, or anyone with questions, are encouraged to contact the church by emailing hello@centercityaltoona.com.

ABOUT CENTER CITY CHURCH:

We believe in the teachings of the Bible. We believe in one God. We believe in Jesus Christ. We believe in the Holy Spirit. We believe in the gift of redemption and salvation through the death and resurrection of Jesus. We believe that church is a community that extends beyond our walls and is meant to minister to all.