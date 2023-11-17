DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The specialist Chad A. Edmunson Memorial Foundation is giving back to area veterans and military families this holiday season. Every year the organization does their part to give back by giving away free turkeys and the trimmings at the National Guard Rediness Center in Duncansville on Saturday November 18th at 9a.m. Those interested in grabbing a meal must bring valid proof like a DD2-14, military ID (can be expired).

Chad’s father, Roy Edmunson says that the idea of giving back to other veterans is what fueled this organization into what it is today. Chad lost his life on May 27th, 2009 during his tour in Iraq due to an IED. Chad served alongside Bob Bradley who has also played an instrumental role in creating these fundraisers and events that give back to area vets in honor of his brother in combat.

The organization gets a lot of help from other area veteran organizations. One of those organizations is the Combat War Vets. The donate their time to help give back to the organization and volunteer to distribute meals at the event as well.

To learn more about the SPC. Chad A. Edmunson Memorial Foundation click here. For details on the turkey & trimmings giveaway call (814) 935-0117.