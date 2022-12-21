Impress your guests this holiday season with these fun and festive cocktail ideas from Fine Wine & Good Spirits. Wine Specialist, Dave Kuiawa joins Studio 814 Morgan Koziar and Rebecca Petner in the 814 Kitchen to showcase some delicious and visually-appealing beverages. Here are the recipes below:

Gingerbread Eggnog

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
  • 4 oz eggnog
  • 1 oz gingerbread syrup* 
  • Whipped cream, for garnish
  • Ground cinnamon, for garnish
  • Ground gingersnap cookie, plus 1 for garnish

Directions

  1. Rim a cocktail glass with ground cinnamon and gingersnap cookie; set aside.
  2. Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
  3. Shake vigorously and strain into the prepared glass.
  4. Garnish with whipped cream and gingersnap cookie.

Here is how you make the Gingerbread Syrup: Combine ¼ cup lightly packed brown sugar, ½ cup granulated sugar,  ¾ cup water, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 3 tablespoons molasses, 1 teaspoon ground ginger and ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a slow boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a container; shake well to redistribute spices before using.

Everyone’s favorite festive drink just got sweeter. With only a handful of ingredients, you can upgrade your traditional eggnog recipe to this creamy and delicious cocktail that’s sure to snap you into the holiday spirit!

Yuletide Mule

Ingredients

  • Cranberries, for garnish
  • Rosemary sprig, for garnish
  • Lime wedge, for garnish

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a copper mug filled with ice.
  • Garnish with cranberries, rosemary sprig, and lime wedge.

Pom Pom Punch

 Ingredients

  • 3 oz pomegranate juice
  • 1 oz orange juice
  • La Marca Prosecco Rosé
  • Pomegranate seeds, for garnish
  • Rosemary sprig, for garnish

Directions

  • Combine the first two ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
  • Shake and strain into a flute glass.
  • Top with rosé.
  • Garnish with pomegranate seeds and rosemary sprig.

Holiday Espresso Manhattans

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • ½ oz Coffee Liqueur
  • ½ oz Spiced Brown Sugar Syrup*
  • 1 ½ oz Espresso

Directions

  1. Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice
  2. Shake until chilled.
  3. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass
  4. Garnish with espresso beans

Here is how to make the Spiced Brown Sugar Syrup: On low heat, mix 2 Cups dark brown sugar, 1 Cup water, and 1 TBS vanilla extract.

As always, please drink responsibly!