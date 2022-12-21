Impress your guests this holiday season with these fun and festive cocktail ideas from Fine Wine & Good Spirits. Wine Specialist, Dave Kuiawa joins Studio 814 Morgan Koziar and Rebecca Petner in the 814 Kitchen to showcase some delicious and visually-appealing beverages. Here are the recipes below:
Ingredients
- 2 oz Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
- 4 oz eggnog
- 1 oz gingerbread syrup*
- Whipped cream, for garnish
- Ground cinnamon, for garnish
- Ground gingersnap cookie, plus 1 for garnish
Directions
- Rim a cocktail glass with ground cinnamon and gingersnap cookie; set aside.
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake vigorously and strain into the prepared glass.
- Garnish with whipped cream and gingersnap cookie.
Here is how you make the Gingerbread Syrup: Combine ¼ cup lightly packed brown sugar, ½ cup granulated sugar, ¾ cup water, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 3 tablespoons molasses, 1 teaspoon ground ginger and ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a slow boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a container; shake well to redistribute spices before using.
Everyone’s favorite festive drink just got sweeter. With only a handful of ingredients, you can upgrade your traditional eggnog recipe to this creamy and delicious cocktail that’s sure to snap you into the holiday spirit!
Yuletide Mule
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz Grey Goose Vodka
- ½ oz unsweetened cranberry juice
- 4 oz ginger beer
- Cranberries, for garnish
- Rosemary sprig, for garnish
- Lime wedge, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a copper mug filled with ice.
- Garnish with cranberries, rosemary sprig, and lime wedge.
Pom Pom Punch
Ingredients
- 3 oz pomegranate juice
- 1 oz orange juice
- La Marca Prosecco Rosé
- Pomegranate seeds, for garnish
- Rosemary sprig, for garnish
Directions
- Combine the first two ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a flute glass.
- Top with rosé.
- Garnish with pomegranate seeds and rosemary sprig.
Holiday Espresso Manhattans
Ingredients
- 2 oz Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- ½ oz Coffee Liqueur
- ½ oz Spiced Brown Sugar Syrup*
- 1 ½ oz Espresso
Directions
- Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice
- Shake until chilled.
- Double strain into a chilled coupe glass
- Garnish with espresso beans
Here is how to make the Spiced Brown Sugar Syrup: On low heat, mix 2 Cups dark brown sugar, 1 Cup water, and 1 TBS vanilla extract.
As always, please drink responsibly!