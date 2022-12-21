Impress your guests this holiday season with these fun and festive cocktail ideas from Fine Wine & Good Spirits. Wine Specialist, Dave Kuiawa joins Studio 814 Morgan Koziar and Rebecca Petner in the 814 Kitchen to showcase some delicious and visually-appealing beverages. Here are the recipes below:

Gingerbread Eggnog

Ingredients

2 oz Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

4 oz eggnog

1 oz gingerbread syrup*

Whipped cream, for garnish

Ground cinnamon, for garnish

Ground gingersnap cookie, plus 1 for garnish

Directions

Rim a cocktail glass with ground cinnamon and gingersnap cookie; set aside. Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into the prepared glass. Garnish with whipped cream and gingersnap cookie.

Here is how you make the Gingerbread Syrup: Combine ¼ cup lightly packed brown sugar, ½ cup granulated sugar, ¾ cup water, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 3 tablespoons molasses, 1 teaspoon ground ginger and ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a slow boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a container; shake well to redistribute spices before using.

Everyone’s favorite festive drink just got sweeter. With only a handful of ingredients, you can upgrade your traditional eggnog recipe to this creamy and delicious cocktail that’s sure to snap you into the holiday spirit!

Yuletide Mule

Ingredients

Cranberries, for garnish

Rosemary sprig, for garnish

Lime wedge, for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a copper mug filled with ice.

Garnish with cranberries, rosemary sprig, and lime wedge.

Pom Pom Punch

Ingredients

3 oz pomegranate juice

1 oz orange juice

La Marca Prosecco Rosé

Pomegranate seeds, for garnish

Rosemary sprig, for garnish

Directions

Combine the first two ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.

Shake and strain into a flute glass.

Top with rosé.

Garnish with pomegranate seeds and rosemary sprig.

Holiday Espresso Manhattans

Ingredients

2 oz Straight Bourbon Whiskey

½ oz Coffee Liqueur

½ oz Spiced Brown Sugar Syrup*

1 ½ oz Espresso

Directions

Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice Shake until chilled. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass Garnish with espresso beans

Here is how to make the Spiced Brown Sugar Syrup: On low heat, mix 2 Cups dark brown sugar, 1 Cup water, and 1 TBS vanilla extract.

As always, please drink responsibly!