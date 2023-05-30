JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Nardecchia Spay & Neuter Clinic is holding a ‘Funny Fundraiser’ on Saturday June 3rd at Ace’s in Johnstown. Ray and Ruth Waksmunski started The Nardecchia Spay & Neuter Clinic. They travel around the region, focusing on the Johnstown area to help animals from over populating the area. Their mission is to battle the canine and feline over-population problem in the Cambria/Somerset communities. This is accomplished primarily by financially assisting the low income financially needy in the form of approved vouchers for the spaying or neutering of qualified pets by a certified veterinarian.

The clinic has partnered with Slapsticks Production to put on this hilarious show. David Kaye is the producer of The Funny Fundraiser. The team travels around the area helping area non-profits and organizations raise money.

Ventriloquist, Phil Hughes will be headlining the show. Phil has been doing ventriloquy since he was 6 years old.

Grab your tickets by clicking here. The doors open at 6pm and the event starts at 8pm.