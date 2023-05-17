STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar sits down with James Tierney, Business Director and Co-Founder of Happy Valley Improv, and Dawn Rosenbaum, Company Director and Festival Instructor for Happy Valley Improv.

The 2nd Annual Happy Valley XL Improv Festival is happening from May 18 through May 21, 2023.

The festival is “open to improvisers and spectators from around the globe.” This 4-day festival will truly be a Happy Valley Improv Festival. In addition to an evening of shows, you’ll have the opportunity to tour Penn State’s campus, visit scenic spots, experience downtown State College, and more! Click here for the full schedule of events.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar play an improv game called “New Choice.”

The Happy Valley XL Improv Festival is full of workshops, community events, and of course improv shows! There will be talented improvisers from all over the globe performing!