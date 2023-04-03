ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Baseball is back! We’re gearing up for the opening day for the Altoona Curve as they take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The first game of the 25th season is Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 6 PM. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Mike Kessling, Director of Marketing, Promotions, & Special Events at the Altoona Curve and of course, Loco stops by the studio. He is amped for the home opener.

Game Highlight: Opening Night

Join us for Opening Night of our 25th season of baseball in Curve, PA!

Game Highlight: Postgame FIREWORKS

Journey/Steve Perry themed | Presented By Furrer Beverage, Ollinger Brothers Inc.

Game Highlight: Brad Eldred Appearance

Curve alum Brad Eldred is returning to PNG Field on Opening Night! Purchase a VIP ticket to meet and greet with “Big Country.”

Game Highlight: Thirstday

Grab dinner and drinks for the whole family with our Thirstday deals! Tonight’s specials are $3 Bud Light drafts, $2 sodas and $1 Juniata brand Kunzler hot dogs. | Presented By Q94

Game Highlight: Curve Concert Series

Head to the Budweiser Party Deck to catch some live, pregame music from Coltt Winter Lepley | Presented By Unlimited Cycle Center

To get tickets click here, stop by the box office at PNG Field, or call 877-99-CURVE.