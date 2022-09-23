Sponsored Content By Ebensburg Main Street Partnership

The Ebensburg Main Street Partnership will host the 31st Annual PotatoFest this year in historic downtown Ebensburg, on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar chat with Danea Koss from the Ebensburg PotatoFest about some of the exciting music acts, vendors, and foods that will be at this year’s big event. Meteorologist Christy Shields shares in the fun dressed as “Spud.” Shields and her family make it a family tradition to attend the PotatoFest since it’s one of her favorite foods!

The Ebensburg PotatoFest is an annual event in Ebensburg, PA that celebrates Cambria County potatoes and its growers. Cambria County is the second largest supplier of potatoes in the state. The festival is a fun-filled day of arts, crafts, entertainment, and food for the entire family.

Entertainers perform throughout the day with music to please all ages. Over 200 crafters and artisans line the streets for blocks with homemade wares and food of all kinds. Join in the festivities and spend the day in our beautiful community!