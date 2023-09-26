Sponsored Content by the Altoona Curve

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Join the Altoona Curve for Brews & Boos on Saturday, October 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Zac Grace and Shallow 9 will provide live music entertainment and the Imaginarium Sanitarium will turn PNG Field into a spectacularly spooky space. Wear your favorite costume to the ballpark and eat, drink, and be scary!

Tickets are just $5. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.

Exchange your Brews & Boos ticket for 10% off at the Haunting at Skyline Hollow, running Friday through Sunday in October and October 31.