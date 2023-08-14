Sponsored Content by Altoona Community Theatre

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner joins Tara Enedy, Executive Director, and Joe Murgo, from the Altoona Community Theatre to enjoy some brews and talk about the upcoming Rails & Ales Brewfest on Saturday, August 19, 2023. All the proceeds go to the Altoona Community Theatre. Click here to get your tickets!

ABOUT ALTOONA COMMUNITY THEATRE:

Altoona Community Theatre is a nonprofit arts organization providing the area with outstanding live stage performances and the opportunity for local residents to express themselves in all aspects of the theatre arts for more than 65 years.

In addition to our four-play season at Altoona’s historic Mishler Theatre, ACT offers summer workshops for children and teens plus educational programs like THE ISAACS, an awards and scholarship program that recognizes excellence in high school musicals.

The volunteers involved with ACT come from a wide range of occupations and backgrounds, and their theatre experience ranges from none to extensive. We’re always looking for new people to get involved onstage or backstage.