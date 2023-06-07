HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Tim Surkovich, the Financial Secretary for the Knights of Columbus Star of the Sea Council 4245 Hollidaysburg to hear about the organization, all they do in the community, and their upcoming “Rockin’ Shrimp Boil!” Hoss from Hoss’s even had to stop by to help promote this great event!

The Knights of Columbus Star of the Sea is a Catholic men’s fraternal organization “dedicated to Charity, Unity, Fraternity, and Patriotism.”

Join them for a “Rockin’ Good Time!” on Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 12-4 pm at Legion Park in Hollidaysburg, Blair County. The Rockin’ Shrimp Boil is presented by the Knights of Columbus Council 4245. The gentlemen have teamed up with Hoss’s to provide an all-you-can-eat buffet that gives back to a great cause — the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

We’re talking shrimp, sausage, coleslaw, cornbread, dessert, and beverages, plus live music by Felix and the Hurricanes. The last day to buy tickets for the Shrimp Boil is June 26, 2023. Unfortunately, there are no Walkups! You can get tickets at Mayfield Hollidaysburg, Donut Connection Hollidaysburg, Leydig True Value Hardware Hollidaysburg, Thompsons Pharmacy Hollidaysburg, and Juniata, or call 814-695-4752 (leave a message) or email kofc4245@gmail.com.