ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Go Red for Women event is happening Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 6-9 pm at the Blair County Convention Center. Join the American Heart Association and fellow community members in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Tiffany Tomlinson, Chairwoman for the 2023 Blair Go Red for Women Event and a registered nurse at UPMC Altoona, and Candy Holliday, the 2023 Blair Woman of Impact winner.

This year’s theme is “Be the Beat” focusing on maintaining heart-healthy habits and learning Hands-Only CPR. There will be a silent and live auction featuring fashion accessories, gift cards for local dining and shopping, and vacations from weekend getaways to tropical resorts.

There will also be a fashion show featuring fashions from Macy’s and local boutiques. Models include Miss Pennsylvania International pageant winners, local healthcare heroes, and survivors.

The Heart Hall of Fame Award will be presented to Dr. Jonathan Holtz, heart failure and transplant cardiologist at UPMC Altoona. Plus — Candy Holliday will be officially announced as the 2023 Blair Woman of Impact Winner. WTAJ’s Christy Shields will emcee the evening.

About Go Red For Women: