ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Couples looking to tie the knot have the chance win a year’s supply of dirty sodas. Now through February 14, if a couple purchases their engagement ring at Your Jewelry Box in Altoona, they will win a year’s supply of dirty sodas from The Dirty Soda Shack.

The Dirty Soda Shack was started back in 2022 with owners Kelly Smith and her daughter Maddie Peterson. Maddie had been living out west where the concept of ‘soda shacks’ were extremely popular. This is largely due to Mormon culture in the western part of the United States. ‘Dirty’ sodas just mean that you take a traditional soda which gets a splash of cream, fancy flavored syrups and even fruit juice. The combination has taken off on TikTok and the taste is somewhere between a float and an Italian soda.

When Maddie moved back to the area, she thought it would be cool to offer the concept to customers in Central PA, so she and her mom bought a food truck and ‘The Dirty Soda Shack’ was born.

The Shack offers a variety of dirty soda combinations and also has food specials as well. One of their most popular items that they serve are their Barria tacos with street corn. “People always ask for those, so we serve them a lot,” says mom, Kelly Smith.

Kelly and Maddie work together on the endeavor, taking the truck to different events and pop-up locations. Currently the truck has found a consistent home in the parking lot in front of Your Jewelry Box. Together the two businesses feed off of each other and really started working on some special offers together for Valentine’s Day.

The mother daughter duo works well together along with their other team members. Maddie works as a nurse, so mom Kelly typically preps and cooks a lot of the specials from home to then serve from the truck.

Keep an eye out for ‘The Dirty Soda Shack’ as they plan to pop-up and events and happenings in the community.

To learn more about ‘The Dirty Soda Shack’ call (814)327-2882 or visit their Facebook or Instagram page.