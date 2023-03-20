TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Improvement Group is set to host a masquerade murder mystery dinner on Saturday March 25, 2023. The improvement group works to host these murder mystery dinners as a fundraiser to help fund scholarships to area students. This year’s theme is a New Orleans style party, so of course dressing up is recommended and encouraged. Who doesn’t love a good themed party. “In previous years we’ve done the roaring 20s and also the 80s,” says Ann Osborn who works with the Tyrone Improvement Group.

For those who have never been to a murder mystery, the concept is pretty simple. It’s similar to the game Clue that we played as kids. There are a series of characters that you will meet throughout the night. Each character has their own way of dressing, speaking, and behaving. It’s up to you to try to determine which one is the murder suspect. Throughout history, Masquerades have had a way of allowing us to unleash a side of ourselves that we try to keep hidden, until now.

The event will be at the Tyrone Gathering Place on 857 Washington Avenue in Tyrone. Tickets are $40 each or $75 per couple. The event begins at 6pm. The only way to grab tickets is through the Event Brite site which can be found by clicking here.

Dinner will be provided by Juicy Butts BBQ and wine can be purchased from University Wine Company.

For more details visit the Tyrone Improvement Group’s Facebook page by clicking here.