BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — You can create simple, sweet, or scary looks for Halloween effortlessly, with some basic things that you have around your house. Jess Benton, of Serafina Art Studios in Bedford shows us just how to do it! With some basic items, and face paint, you can easily whip up an easy costume in no time.

Jess recommends buying a nice brand of face paints like, Snazaroo over an acrylic paint. She also says investing in a nice set of brushes goes a really long way.

Watch as Jess transforms Rebecca into a cheetah, and Morgan into a majestic creature.

To learn more about Serafina Art Studio check out their Facebook page or give Jess a call at (814) 494-6291.